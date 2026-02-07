Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.21 and traded as high as GBX 92.15. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 86.46, with a volume of 92,089 shares traded.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £434.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and vehicles under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, and Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

