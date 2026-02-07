Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.88 and traded as high as C$16.56. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$16.39, with a volume of 85,495 shares.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Black Diamond Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of C$105.32 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.5349233 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Diamond Group news, Director Robert Wagemakers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.10, for a total value of C$282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 543,580 shares in the company, valued at C$7,664,478. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Black Diamond Group

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Ltd rents and sells space rental solutions and modular workforce accommodations to business customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The company also provides specialized field rentals to the oil and gas industries of Canada and the United States. Besides, Black Diamond Group provides turnkey lodging services, as well as a host of related services that include transportation, installation, dismantling, repairs, maintenance, and ancillary field equipment rentals. From its locations, the company serves multiple sectors including oil and gas, mining, power, construction, engineering, military, government, and education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.