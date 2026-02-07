B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $5.00. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 58,499 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 31,887 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the third quarter worth $911,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions. The RFID Division provides hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID systems for libraries.

