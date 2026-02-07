Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.00 and traded as high as $33.00. Standard AVB Financial shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 18,900 shares.

Standard AVB Financial Stock Up 0.1%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00.

Standard AVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction loans, and consumer loans and overdraft lines of credit; and investment securities, as well as offers mobile and online banking, remote check deposit, positive pay, People Pay, remote deposit capture, and automated teller machine services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard AVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard AVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.