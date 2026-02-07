Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.12 and traded as high as C$10.15. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$10.15, with a volume of 297 shares trading hands.

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$246.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$71.07 million for the quarter. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.1799065 earnings per share for the current year.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc delivers scalable software, services, and integrated technologies for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates in three segments: Video & Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery & Storage, and Telematics. The Video & Broadband Solutions segment delivers scalable, flexible broadband and video networks for cable and telecommunications operators to meet tomorrow’s bandwidth demands. The Content Delivery & Storage segment develops advanced applications that protect, transform, and deliver visual media.

