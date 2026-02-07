Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.95 and traded as high as $32.50. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 735 shares.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Insider Activity
In other Flanigan’s Enterprises news, CEO James Flanigan II acquired 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 980,996 shares in the company, valued at $29,429,880. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a regional distributor of beer, wine and distilled spirits, serving a range of retail and on-premise accounts throughout Florida. The company manages a network of wholesale distribution centers and provides a portfolio of both domestic and imported beverage brands. Through its Beverage Distribution & Logistics segment, Flanigan’s delivers products to grocery stores, convenience markets, restaurants, bars and clubs, leveraging its industry relationships to secure a diverse assortment of products for its customers.
To support its distribution operations, Flanigan’s Enterprises maintains warehousing, transportation and inventory management capabilities.
