Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.95 and traded as high as $32.50. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 735 shares.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

In other Flanigan’s Enterprises news, CEO James Flanigan II acquired 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 980,996 shares in the company, valued at $29,429,880. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a regional distributor of beer, wine and distilled spirits, serving a range of retail and on-premise accounts throughout Florida. The company manages a network of wholesale distribution centers and provides a portfolio of both domestic and imported beverage brands. Through its Beverage Distribution & Logistics segment, Flanigan’s delivers products to grocery stores, convenience markets, restaurants, bars and clubs, leveraging its industry relationships to secure a diverse assortment of products for its customers.

To support its distribution operations, Flanigan’s Enterprises maintains warehousing, transportation and inventory management capabilities.

