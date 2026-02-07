Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2026

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDLGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.95 and traded as high as $32.50. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 735 shares.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

In other Flanigan’s Enterprises news, CEO James Flanigan II acquired 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 980,996 shares in the company, valued at $29,429,880. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a regional distributor of beer, wine and distilled spirits, serving a range of retail and on-premise accounts throughout Florida. The company manages a network of wholesale distribution centers and provides a portfolio of both domestic and imported beverage brands. Through its Beverage Distribution & Logistics segment, Flanigan’s delivers products to grocery stores, convenience markets, restaurants, bars and clubs, leveraging its industry relationships to secure a diverse assortment of products for its customers.

To support its distribution operations, Flanigan’s Enterprises maintains warehousing, transportation and inventory management capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.