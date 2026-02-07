Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$102.75 and traded as high as C$109.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City shares last traded at C$109.82, with a volume of 1,503,056 shares trading hands.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$119.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Natl Bk Canada cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$101.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$102.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.92 billion during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cassandra P. Quach sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.35, for a total value of C$423,217.25. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.