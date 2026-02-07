Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.28 and traded as high as $18.35. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $18.1030, with a volume of 8,173 shares changing hands.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 0.6%

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market cap of $170.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28.

In related news, CEO Brian O. Casey sold 8,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $138,043.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 492,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,148,541.45. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,965 shares of company stock worth $197,854. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 88,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 135,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 86,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood’s disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

The firm’s product lineup includes U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.