Chariot (LON:CHAR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.58 and traded as high as GBX 1.65. Chariot shares last traded at GBX 1.42, with a volume of 725,219 shares.

Chariot Trading Up 3.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.58.

About Chariot

Chariot is an African focused transitional energy group with two business streams, Transitional Gas and Transitional Power.

Chariot Transitional Gas is focussed on a high value, low risk gas development project offshore Morocco with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside. Chariot Transitional Power, looking to transform the energy market for mining operations in Africa, providing a giant largely untapped market with cleaner, sustainable, and more reliable power.

