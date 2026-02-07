Chariot (LON:CHAR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.58 and traded as high as GBX 1.65. Chariot shares last traded at GBX 1.42, with a volume of 725,219 shares.
Chariot Trading Up 3.4%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.58.
About Chariot
Chariot Transitional Gas is focussed on a high value, low risk gas development project offshore Morocco with strong ESG credentials in a fast-growing emerging economy with a clear route to early monetisation, delivery of free cashflow and material exploration upside. Chariot Transitional Power, looking to transform the energy market for mining operations in Africa, providing a giant largely untapped market with cleaner, sustainable, and more reliable power.
