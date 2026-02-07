Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.00 and traded as high as C$16.38. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$16.20, with a volume of 52,571 shares changing hands.

Medical Facilities Trading Down 0.9%

The firm has a market cap of C$292.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.06.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$82.56 million during the quarter. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.2376837 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services. Its key revenue source is from the facility service income. The corporation’s operations are based in the United States.

