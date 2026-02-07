Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.47 and traded as high as $16.72. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $16.6150, with a volume of 102,757 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tejon Ranch has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tejon Ranch Stock Up 0.9%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.78 million, a PE ratio of 138.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 99.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647,497 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $27,942,000 after buying an additional 823,435 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,118,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 482.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,887 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 255,008 shares during the period. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Corporation (NYSE: TRC) is one of California’s largest private landowners, with a diversified portfolio spanning agriculture, real estate development and natural resource operations. Headquartered in Lebec, California, the company’s holdings encompass approximately 270,000 acres in Kern and Los Angeles counties. Established in 1937 on the historic Rancho Tejon land grant, Tejon Ranch has leveraged its strategic location along Interstate 5 to build a multifaceted enterprise serving both local and regional markets.

In agriculture, Tejon Ranch grows a variety of row crops and permanent plantings, including almonds, pistachios, table grapes and citrus.

