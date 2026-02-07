Volex (LON:VLX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 386.16 and traded as high as GBX 449.50. Volex shares last traded at GBX 440, with a volume of 458,635 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Volex from GBX 470 to GBX 500 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Volex from GBX 430 to GBX 470 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 price target on shares of Volex in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 422.50.

Volex Trading Up 5.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83. The company has a market cap of £853.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 424 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 386.16.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild purchased 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 399 per share, for a total transaction of £379,050. Company insiders own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Volex plc (AIM:VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key end-markets: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway. Headquartered in the UK, we orchestrate operations across 27 advanced manufacturing facilities, uniting 13,000 dynamic individuals from 25 different nations.

