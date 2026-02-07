North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$48.50 and traded as high as C$52.71. North West shares last traded at C$52.59, with a volume of 209,984 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on North West from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on North West from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.75.

The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of C$634.32 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The North West Co Inc is a Canada-based company that is principally engaged in retail business in underserved rural communities and urban neighborhoods. The company provides food, family apparel, housewares, appliances, and outdoor products, with food products accounting for the majority of the company’s revenue. The company also offers services, including post offices, income tax return preparation, money transfers, commercial business sales, and others. Its geographical segment includes Canada and International.

