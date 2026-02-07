Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 801.95 and traded as high as GBX 900. Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 810, with a volume of 3,756 shares trading hands.

Dewhurst Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 810 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 801.95. The stock has a market cap of £62.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,156.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

About Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

