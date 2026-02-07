Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2%

Insider Transactions at Brandywine Realty Trust

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $568.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61.

In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney bought 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $299,130.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,042,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,282,669.80. The trade was a 3.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,492,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after buying an additional 944,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,542,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 81,594 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc now owns 3,923,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 423,145 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,804,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 195,429 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,616,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on creating high‐quality, transit‐oriented workplaces that meet evolving tenant demands for sustainability, technological connectivity, and flexible design. Brandywine’s portfolio emphasizes Class A office space, often integrated with retail, residential or hospitality components to foster vibrant, live‐work‐play environments.

Since its founding in 1994, Brandywine has executed a strategy of disciplined property investment and targeted development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.