Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.14. Black Iron shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 69,544 shares.

Black Iron Trading Up 3.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Black Iron (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Black Iron Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Iron

Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine namely the Shymanivske iron ore project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The company operates through the development of its Ukrainian mining and exploration permits segment. It is located approximately 330 kilometers southeast of Kiev in central Ukraine.

