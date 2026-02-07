Wall Street Zen Downgrades Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Sell

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANIX. Zacks Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anixa Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $2.96 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anixa Biosciences

In other news, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,400. This represents a 8.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 378.4% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 63,584 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology and infectious disease company developing novel cell-based immunotherapies and vaccine platforms. Through its Anixa Therapeutics division, the company is advancing antibody and T-cell modalities, including an ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate and a COVID-19 vaccine leveraging a proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology. Its research pipeline emphasizes modular vaccine design and personalized cancer cell therapy aimed at inducing durable immune responses against solid tumors.

In parallel, Anixa Diagnostics is developing the ADAPT diagnostic platform, a high-throughput proteomics approach using engineered peptides derived from spider venom.

