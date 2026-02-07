Cambiar Investors LLC Has $54.42 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,634 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $54,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. TradeWell Securities LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 14,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 4.0%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $322.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $877.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.