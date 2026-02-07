IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 64,180 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 64,180 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 130.0% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oracle Stock Performance
NYSE:ORCL opened at $143.11 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $411.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.14.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle
Key Stories Impacting Oracle
Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record bond sale eases financing risk — Oracle’s large bond issuance has calmed credit markets and could make it easier for tech peers to raise money for AI data centers, reducing near-term liquidity concerns. Why Oracle’s Record Bond Sale Clears the Way for More AI Debt
- Positive Sentiment: BofA says a key risk was defused — Bank of America argued Oracle addressed a major 2026 risk, which supports the case that the company can execute its AI infrastructure plans if markets accept the financing strategy. Oracle defused ‘the key risk going into 2026,’ BofA argues, but the market isn’t buying it
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target changes are mixed — Citizens Jmp cut its target to $285 but kept an outperform view; other shops have trimmed targets while many still rate the stock a buy, leaving investor guidance mixed. Oracle Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Citizens Jmp
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional financing instruments announced — Oracle issued Series D mandatory convertible preferred stock and is pursuing equity offerings to fund AI expansion; financing reduces short-term liquidity risk but raises dilution questions. Oracle Issues Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Widespread class-action notices — Multiple law firms have filed or invited investors to join securities-fraud class actions tied to Oracle’s AI spending disclosures and related filings for the June–Dec 2025 period, increasing legal and reputational risk. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Encourages Oracle Shareholders To Inquire About Securities Fraud Class Action
- Negative Sentiment: Capital-raise/dilution fears persist — Social and analyst commentary on a $45–50B AI capital plan and separate equity offerings ($20B common sale) have driven investor concern over dilution and higher leverage. Oracle Stock Opinions on $45-50 Billion AI Capital Raise
- Negative Sentiment: AI-driven tech sell-off and heavy put activity — A broader AI sell-off has hit big tech (FactSet/CNBC coverage), and unusually large purchases of puts on ORCL suggest traders were positioned for further downside. Big Tech sees over $1 trillion wiped from stocks as fears of AI bubble ignite sell-off
- Negative Sentiment: Local regulatory pushback on data center plan — Michigan’s attorney general urged reconsideration of approval to power Oracle/OpenAI data centers, adding permit/regulatory risk to the expansion. Michigan AG Urges Revisit on Oracle Data Center Power Plan
Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle
In related news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
About Oracle
Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.
Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.
