FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s current price.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Arete Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.07.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FOX has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 29,897 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $2,079,336.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,269.90. This trade represents a 45.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 138,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $9,208,936.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 180,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,196.24. This trade represents a 43.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,294 shares of company stock worth $17,214,273. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in FOX by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 40,515 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its position in FOX by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is a U.S.-based media company focused on television broadcasting, cable news and sports programming, and digital distribution. The company was formed in 2019 as the successor to certain assets of 21st Century Fox after a transaction that transferred many film and television studio assets to The Walt Disney Company. Fox Corp’s operations center on the Fox Broadcasting network, a portfolio of local television stations, national news and business cable networks, and sports media properties.

Fox produces, acquires and distributes a range of live and recorded programming, including news, opinion and commentary, national and local sports telecasts, and general entertainment.

