Enphase Energy’s (ENPH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $45.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $39.00 price target on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $70.78.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $343.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.45 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $259,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,640,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,280,051.36. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mandy Yang sold 6,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $198,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 68,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,260.87. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Key Enphase Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

Further Reading

