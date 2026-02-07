Garland Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Garland Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 4.5% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $240.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.86. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $240.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 28.46%.The business had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.



Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

