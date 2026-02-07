Concord Asset Management LLC VA Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Arete Research raised Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

NYSE:DIS opened at $108.79 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

