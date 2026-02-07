Concord Asset Management LLC VA Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.
Key Walt Disney News
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Disney named parks chief Josh D’Amaro as CEO, ending succession uncertainty — markets view the move as a stabilizing, continuity-oriented choice given his parks track record. Walt Disney names parks chief D’Amaro as new CEO
- Positive Sentiment: Parks are booming: theme-park revenue topped $10B for the quarter and operators see further runway for attendance and pricing power, supporting near-term cash flow and profit. The Walt Disney Company parks are booming, and there’s still runway left
- Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reaffirmed a Buy on DIS, signaling institutional support that can bolster investor confidence after recent volatility. Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentary are parsing streaming strategy post‑earnings — several pieces note improving streaming trends but emphasize that content cadence and margin progress remain key longer-term drivers. What Disney’s earnings and CEO change tell us about streaming now
- Neutral Sentiment: Market interest is elevated (Zacks notes DIS as a trending ticker), which can increase short-term volatility as investors reprice on news flow. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Research/coverage moves: Morgan Stanley initiated coverage and TD Cowen reiterated a Hold — fresh analyst attention can create headline-driven swings but mixed signals keep consensus unchanged for now. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley
- Negative Sentiment: Disney warned international park visits are slowing, which could pressure revenue growth and margins if the trend continues. The Walt Disney Company warns international visits are slowing
- Negative Sentiment: Some firms cut targets or issued cautious notes after leadership change and to reflect longer-term risks: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target and Jefferies published a pessimistic outlook — these headlines weighed on sentiment in prior sessions. Wells Fargo Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $150.00 Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Walt Disney
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Walt Disney Stock Up 3.6%
NYSE:DIS opened at $108.79 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.
Walt Disney Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
