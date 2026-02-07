Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital set a $31.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $33.00 price objective on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $343.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.45 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $259,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,640,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,280,051.36. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 150,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,733,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,499,651.48. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 74.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 91,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 38,982 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 384.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 56,818 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 215,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 68,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

