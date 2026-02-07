Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,167 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,167 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $147,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 192.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped estimates with record revenues across automotive, computing, communications and industrial end markets (revenue growth ~20.8% and EPS beat). This is the primary bullish catalyst. Read More.

Q4 results topped estimates with record revenues across automotive, computing, communications and industrial end markets (revenue growth ~20.8% and EPS beat). This is the primary bullish catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY/Q1 revenue guidance ($770M–$790M for Q1 vs. consensus ~$739M), signaling continued demand and giving analysts room to lift targets. Read More.

Management raised FY/Q1 revenue guidance ($770M–$790M for Q1 vs. consensus ~$739M), signaling continued demand and giving analysts room to lift targets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board boosted the quarterly cash dividend to $2.00 (≈28% increase), a shareholder-friendly move that supports demand from income-oriented holders. Read More.

Board boosted the quarterly cash dividend to $2.00 (≈28% increase), a shareholder-friendly move that supports demand from income-oriented holders. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to raise targets — Needham to $1,300 (buy) and Wells Fargo to $1,350 (overweight) — reinforcing bullish sentiment and adding technical/flow support. Read More.

Analysts continue to raise targets — Needham to $1,300 (buy) and Wells Fargo to $1,350 (overweight) — reinforcing bullish sentiment and adding technical/flow support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor events and transcripts (earnings call and webinar) will be monitored for margin detail, backlog commentary and end-market strength — these will influence the next trading days but are informational until clarified. Read More.

Investor events and transcripts (earnings call and webinar) will be monitored for margin detail, backlog commentary and end-market strength — these will influence the next trading days but are informational until clarified. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some research pieces and previews highlight secular tailwinds (AI, data centers, automotive) that support the long-term case but depend on MPS execution vs. peers. Read More.

Some research pieces and previews highlight secular tailwinds (AI, data centers, automotive) that support the long-term case but depend on MPS execution vs. peers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt’s newer target is well below the market (~$1,000 with a neutral rating), showing divergent analyst views and potential downside risk if momentum fades. Read More.

Rosenblatt’s newer target is well below the market (~$1,000 with a neutral rating), showing divergent analyst views and potential downside risk if momentum fades. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO transition announced (retirement after the 10-K) and recent insider sales by the CFO (3,000 shares) may raise short-term governance or liquidity concerns for some investors. Read More.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,229.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,004.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $932.72. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,250.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.86, for a total transaction of $558,516.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,033,361.62. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,129.76, for a total transaction of $3,389,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 65,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810,610.08. This trade represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock worth $63,489,045. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,210.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.