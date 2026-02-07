Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 150.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $155,617.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,653.89. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $952,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,095,782.24. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,609 shares of company stock worth $2,044,898. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $273.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.15.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $322.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $344.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 24.67%.The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Key Stories Impacting Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Featured Stories

