Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Sells 17,360 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,360 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 1.1% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $24,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 33,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of SCHW opened at $105.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $105.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average of $96.62.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $792,766.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 162,462 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $16,879,801.80. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,999,049.40. The trade was a 23.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,077 shares of company stock valued at $28,285,973. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates and management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $5.70–$5.80, supporting earnings growth and multiple expansion narratives. Read More.

Q4 results beat estimates and management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $5.70–$5.80, supporting earnings growth and multiple expansion narratives. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Schwab announced a higher quarterly dividend ($0.32 vs. $0.27 prior), a signal of cash generation and shareholder return that can help investor sentiment. Read More.

Schwab announced a higher quarterly dividend ($0.32 vs. $0.27 prior), a signal of cash generation and shareholder return that can help investor sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish write‑ups highlight valuation upside and durable fee/asset growth — these pieces can attract investors looking for multiple expansion and long‑term account growth. Read More. Read More.

Several bullish write‑ups highlight valuation upside and durable fee/asset growth — these pieces can attract investors looking for multiple expansion and long‑term account growth. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO Rick Wurster’s comments that Schwab is “winning” with Gen Z (by avoiding gamified trading) support the narrative of sustainable, high‑quality new‑account growth and recurring fee income. Read More.

CEO Rick Wurster’s comments that Schwab is “winning” with Gen Z (by avoiding gamified trading) support the narrative of sustainable, high‑quality new‑account growth and recurring fee income. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: CEO interviews on prediction markets and crypto indicate product/education initiatives that could broaden services but have no immediate earnings impact. Read More.

CEO interviews on prediction markets and crypto indicate product/education initiatives that could broaden services but have no immediate earnings impact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry item: Dynasty Financial Partners got new backing from Fortress — relevant to the RIA channel but peripheral to Schwab’s core brokerage economics. Read More.

Industry item: Dynasty Financial Partners got new backing from Fortress — relevant to the RIA channel but peripheral to Schwab’s core brokerage economics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Minor insider sale: an officer (Peter Morgan III) sold ~7.6k shares — immaterial by itself but worth noting alongside larger insider activity. Read More.

Minor insider sale: an officer (Peter Morgan III) sold ~7.6k shares — immaterial by itself but worth noting alongside larger insider activity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by Chairman Walter Bettinger: ~257k shares sold across Feb. 3–4 (two filings, ~>$26M at ≈$104/share). Large insider sales can create near‑term supply and be interpreted as profit‑taking or portfolio rebalancing, pressuring sentiment. Read More.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

