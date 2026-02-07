Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,056 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.9% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 22.5% during the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $1,044.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 12th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.19.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,476.80. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Javier Polit sold 2,049 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $867.21, for a total transaction of $1,776,913.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,773.08. The trade was a 16.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,915 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,097. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,001.16 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $844.06 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $914.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $930.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company had revenue of $67.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

