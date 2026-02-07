Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 32,349 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,349 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $27,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates and management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $5.70–$5.80, supporting earnings growth and multiple expansion narratives. Read More.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,640. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 94,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $9,898,329.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 529,346 shares in the company, valued at $55,184,320.50. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,077 shares of company stock valued at $28,285,973. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $105.15 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $105.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $186.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 23.18%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

