Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Buys 16,155 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,887. The trade was a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. DZ Bank lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $238.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.74%.Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.