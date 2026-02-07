Insider Selling: Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sells $10,747,250.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MU stock opened at $394.69 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $455.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market bulls highlight an AI memory shortage that should lift margins and revenue as data‑center capex accelerates; some view the recent dip as a buying opportunity that preserves upside on robust FY2026 EPS growth. Read More.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.76.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

