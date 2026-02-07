Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 11,090 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Curtiss-Wright worth $13,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,731,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $241,537,000. Munro Partners bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 45.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 388,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,468,000 after purchasing an additional 122,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,651,000 after purchasing an additional 99,643 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CW. Wall Street Zen upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $625.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $603.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.33.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $649.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.88 and a 52 week high of $683.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $596.23 and a 200-day moving average of $549.97.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

In related news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.32, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,126.72. The trade was a 19.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert F. Freda sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.95, for a total value of $262,065.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,989.65. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,269 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,098. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/Street metric previews point to upside risk to the upcoming Q4/Dec‑2025 report — estimates for key margins and segments suggest the company could beat headline numbers, supporting the rally and investor confidence in near‑term earnings momentum. Insights Into Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q4

Analyst/Street metric previews point to upside risk to the upcoming Q4/Dec‑2025 report — estimates for key margins and segments suggest the company could beat headline numbers, supporting the rally and investor confidence in near‑term earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share (record Mar 26; payable Apr 13). This is a normal income item but the yield is small, so it’s unlikely to be a major driver alone. Curtiss‑Wright Declares Dividend

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share (record Mar 26; payable Apr 13). This is a normal income item but the yield is small, so it’s unlikely to be a major driver alone. Negative Sentiment: Coordinated insider selling from top executives is the dominant negative catalyst: CEO, CFO, COO and multiple VPs/EVPs disclosed multi‑million dollar sales (filed Feb 4–5). The scale and timing of these disposals are pressuring sentiment and are likely the primary reason for intraday volatility despite positive fundamentals. Curtiss‑Wright Insider Exodus Sample SEC Form 4 (CEO sale)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

