Insider Selling: Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) CEO Sells $5,108,800.00 in Stock

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $5,108,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 623,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,288,807.84. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Western Digital stock opened at $282.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.80. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $296.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.35 and its 200 day moving average is $143.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 102.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 551.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Digital from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Western Digital to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Western Digital to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Western Digital from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.58.

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

