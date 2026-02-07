Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Grows Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,406 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.3% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 159.4% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boeing Stock Performance
Shares of BA opened at $243.21 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.09. The company has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BA has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Boeing from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.
Insider Activity at Boeing
In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy acquired 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,099.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Key Boeing News
Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: India reportedly stands ready to order up to $80 billion of Boeing aircraft following a U.S.–India trade understanding — a multi‑year, high‑value demand opportunity that would materially boost commercial backlog if converted to firm orders. India to reportedly buy up to $80 billion in Boeing aircraft
- Positive Sentiment: Saudia is in early talks with Boeing (and Airbus) for what Bloomberg reports could be ~150 jets — another potential large order that supports narrowbody and widebody production demand. Saudia talks with Boeing, Airbus for large jet order
- Positive Sentiment: Boeing reported a blowout quarterly EPS and revenue beat in late January and has seen upward analyst actions/price‑target increases — this recent earnings strength supports current valuation and investor optimism. MarketBeat: Boeing trading/earnings summary
- Positive Sentiment: Aftermarket and delivery wins: Boeing signed a record landing‑gear services deal with Singapore Airlines and lessor CDB Aviation delivered three 737‑8s to WestJet; Boeing also won a ~$2.8B F‑15 upgrade contract for South Korea — all support recurring revenue and backlog. Landing gear deal CDB Aviation delivery F-15 contract
- Neutral Sentiment: Two Boeing executive VPs disclosed recent share sales (SEC filings) — typical liquidity actions but can attract investor attention; filings are routine and not flagged as insider lack of confidence. Insider sale filing
- Neutral Sentiment: Boeing is shifting some 787 engineering work to South Carolina and targeting a production first flight for the 777X in April — operational moves that could lower costs and unlock new production milestones but carry execution risk. 787 engineering move 777X first flight target
- Negative Sentiment: Thirty‑one families have asked an appeals court to revive a criminal case over two 737 Max crashes — renewed criminal litigation would increase legal exposure and reputational risk. Families ask to revive criminal case
- Negative Sentiment: The UK CAA is probing a Boeing 787 fuel‑switch incident involving Air India — regulatory scrutiny could lead to inspections, operational impacts or further oversight. UK CAA probe
- Negative Sentiment: Boeing’s defense unit is cutting roughly 300 supply‑chain roles and trimming personnel — may reduce costs but signals near‑term disruption and execution risk that could pressure near‑term performance. Defense unit job cuts
Boeing Profile
Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.
Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.
