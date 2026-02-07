Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Grows Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,406 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.3% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 159.4% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA opened at $243.21 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.09. The company has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Boeing from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy acquired 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,099.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

