Renaissance Group LLC Has $10.58 Million Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The Ensign Group worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 28,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $5,116,803.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,206,681.51. The trade was a 33.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $1,474,032.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 32,779 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,058.92. The trade was a 20.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 50,315 shares of company stock worth $9,013,767 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $197.80 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.73 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.410-7.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.40.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company’s model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

