Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,991,022,000 after buying an additional 1,118,316 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,301,901,000 after acquiring an additional 707,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,316,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,402,073,000 after acquiring an additional 432,026 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,327,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,116,259,000 after purchasing an additional 196,666 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $888,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dana S. Deasy bought 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,300. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $243.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.00 billion, a PE ratio of 121.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.15. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.90) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $150.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

