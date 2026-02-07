Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Buys 10,489 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 97,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $9,223,659.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,073.70. This trade represents a 63.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $94.48 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $74.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average is $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.