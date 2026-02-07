Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $231.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.30. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $251.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,677,892.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

