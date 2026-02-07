Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lam Research Stock Performance
Shares of LRCX stock opened at $231.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.30. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $251.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78.
Lam Research Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $122.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.32.
Key Lam Research News
Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Lam announced a strategic alliance with CEA‑Leti and an internal leadership shift aimed at accelerating AI‑equipment development — investors see this as direct exposure to faster AI capex cycles. Lam Research Targets AI Growth With CEA Leti Deal And Leadership Shift
- Positive Sentiment: Celebrity investor/TV host Jim Cramer publicly endorsed adding LRCX to portfolios, raising retail/institutional interest and trading flows. Lam Research (LRCX) Is the Future, Says Jim Cramer
- Positive Sentiment: Argus and other analysts lifted price targets (Argus to $280) and the sell‑side average implies roughly 30% upside — upgrades and higher targets support buying interest. Argus Increases Lam Research Price Target to $280.00
- Positive Sentiment: Lam declared a $0.26 quarterly dividend (0.5% yield) — modest cash return but signals board confidence in cash flow and capital allocation. Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other screens highlight LRCX as a momentum pick amid recent market weakness — this flags participation from quant/momentum funds but also exposes the stock to volatility in a tech selloff. 3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Tech Rout Spooks Markets
- Neutral Sentiment: Company announced a board addition and COO transition — governance/leadership updates that deserve monitoring but aren’t an immediate revenue driver. Lam Research Announces Board Addition and COO Transition
- Negative Sentiment: Shares had a sharp pullback earlier in the week (noted as “down 10% in two days”), reflecting broader tech/crypto volatility — that recent selling created a short-term risk that some traders are buying into. Down 10 In Two Days, Is Lam Research A Good Buy?
Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research
In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,677,892.20. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Lam Research Company Profile
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.
Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.
