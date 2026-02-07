Renaissance Group LLC Reduces Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.16% of PTC worth $38,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in PTC by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in PTC by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in PTC by 99.5% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,328 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total value of $1,106,071.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,958.19. The trade was a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $8,707,383.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,512.04. This represents a 80.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 61,277 shares of company stock valued at $10,624,076 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $155.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.69 and a 200-day moving average of $189.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.63. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. PTC had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $685.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on PTC in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 price target on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $210.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.08.

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

