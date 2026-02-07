Old West Investment Management LLC Makes New $841,000 Investment in Materion Corporation $MTRN

Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Materion by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Materion by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Materion during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $152.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Materion Corporation has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.77 and a 200-day moving average of $121.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp set a $161.00 price objective on Materion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion’s offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion’s core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

