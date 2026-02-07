Renaissance Group LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises approximately 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $37,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $872,307,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $230,743,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 116.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 841,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $384,793,000 after purchasing an additional 452,822 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 54.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,195,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $502,784,000 after purchasing an additional 422,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,885,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,202,016,000 after purchasing an additional 384,479 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $421.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.88 and its 200 day moving average is $420.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $465.00 to $443.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.86.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

