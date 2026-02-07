Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. United Community Bank increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $421.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.36 and a 12-month high of $492.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $465.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.86.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

