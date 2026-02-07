Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.33 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Church & Dwight worth $29,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 935.5% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,302. This trade represents a 43.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $100.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.05. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Evercore raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.