American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 153.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
American Express Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of AXP opened at $359.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.13. The stock has a market cap of $247.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $387.49.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Express
In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,480.14. The trade was a 75.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,103.94. This trade represents a 57.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Key American Express News
Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Truist reaffirmed a Buy on AXP, citing the company’s underlying growth despite rising costs after Q4 — this supports upside expectations from analysts who focus on AmEx’s margin and card‑member trends. Truist Maintains Buy Rating on American Express
- Positive Sentiment: AmEx launched a Flexible Payment Option for small businesses (instant line of credit), which can expand payment volume and merchant relationships — a growth catalyst for loan receivables and fees. AmEx Debuts Flexible Payments for Small Businesses
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are reassessing AXP’s valuation after double‑digit revenue and earnings growth in the latest quarter and a FY‑2026 EPS guide that implies upside vs. some street estimates. That narrative supports the current uptick. Assessing American Express (AXP) Valuation After Strong Double Digit Revenue And Earnings Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple news services report that brokerages’ consensus rating is Hold, reflecting mixed views — steady fundamentals but limited near‑term upside per some firms. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
- Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird and other outlets reiterate cautious/hold stances; analysts remain broadly optimistic on long‑term cash flows but cautious on near‑term multiples. Robert W. Baird Keeps Their Hold Rating on American Express (AXP)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and comparisons (e.g., GBOOY vs AXP) keep AXP on investors’ radar for relative value, but don’t shift consensus decisively. GBOOY or AXP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Negative Sentiment: A Fool.com piece questions whether AXP is a buy given recent underperformance versus the broader market, a narrative that can cap enthusiasm and limit multiple expansion. Is American Express a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Evercore set a $400.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.05.
About American Express
American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.
American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.
