American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 153.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $359.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.13. The stock has a market cap of $247.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $387.49.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,480.14. The trade was a 75.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total value of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,103.94. This trade represents a 57.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Evercore set a $400.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.05.

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

