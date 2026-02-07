Savant Capital LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in Cigna Group $CI

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Cigna Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $250,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CI shares. UBS Group set a $294.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cigna Group from $428.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $415.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.16.

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $292.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $350.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat — Cigna reported adjusted EPS of $8.08 and revenue of $72.5B, both above consensus, driven by Evernorth growth and higher specialty volumes; investors are rewarding the beat and evidence of durable revenue momentum. Cigna Q4 Highlights

Q4 earnings and revenue beat — Cigna reported adjusted EPS of $8.08 and revenue of $72.5B, both above consensus, driven by Evernorth growth and higher specialty volumes; investors are rewarding the beat and evidence of durable revenue momentum. Positive Sentiment: FTC settlement over insulin pricing reduces regulatory overhang and includes commitments to change PBM pricing practices — this removes a major legal uncertainty and may support multiple expansion. FTC Settlement Coverage

FTC settlement over insulin pricing reduces regulatory overhang and includes commitments to change PBM pricing practices — this removes a major legal uncertainty and may support multiple expansion. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — the board raised the quarterly dividend to $1.56 (3.3% increase), a modest buyback/dividend-friendly signal that supports income investors. Dividend Announcement

Dividend increase — the board raised the quarterly dividend to $1.56 (3.3% increase), a modest buyback/dividend-friendly signal that supports income investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price target moves are mixed — Leerink raised its PT to $297 but kept a “market perform” rating, while RBC trimmed its PT to $333 but maintained an “outperform” view; these moves show cautious optimism but limited near-term upside consensus. Leerink PT Change RBC PT Change

Analyst price target moves are mixed — Leerink raised its PT to $297 but kept a “market perform” rating, while RBC trimmed its PT to $333 but maintained an “outperform” view; these moves show cautious optimism but limited near-term upside consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Evernorth and specialty volumes are growth drivers cited on the call — supportive for revenue mix and long-term profit potential, though investors will watch margin dynamics. Evernorth Growth Coverage

Evernorth and specialty volumes are growth drivers cited on the call — supportive for revenue mix and long-term profit potential, though investors will watch margin dynamics. Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance slightly below some Street expectations — Cigna set FY 2026 EPS guidance at at least $30.25, a touch under consensus and accompanied by commentary about ongoing medical-cost and margin pressure; this tempered the upside from the quarter for some investors. Guidance Miss Coverage

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

