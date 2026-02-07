106,366 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Purchased by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,366 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,789,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,661,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Autodesk by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 130,669 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Autodesk by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,254 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in Autodesk by 6.7% during the third quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 118,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $367.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $375.00 price objective on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.04.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.0%

Autodesk stock opened at $240.40 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

