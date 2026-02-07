Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 41,967 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,967 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Texas Roadhouse worth $24,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Hugh J. Carroll sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.27, for a total value of $167,270.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,118.58. The trade was a 35.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,500. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $190.97 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.66 and its 200 day moving average is $173.70.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.29.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

