Bonk (NASDAQ:BNKK) Stock Price Up 11.4% – Still a Buy?

Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNKK – Get Free Report) traded up 11.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.00. 84,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,055,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bonk to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bonk in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bonk has an average rating of “Sell”.

Bonk Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.04.

Bonk (NASDAQ:BNKK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

About Bonk

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women’s sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc in September 2023.

