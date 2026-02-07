Cre8 Enterprise (NASDAQ:CRE) Shares Up 6.2% – Still a Buy?

Cre8 Enterprise Limited (NASDAQ:CRE – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.2794 and last traded at $0.2761. 77,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 679,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2601.

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Cre8 Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cre8 Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Cre8 Enterprise Limited provides integrated financial printing services for listed companies, IPO applicants and private companies in the finance and capital market principally in Hong Kong under its brand, Cre8. The services cover concept creation and artwork design, typesetting, proofreading, translation, printing, binding, logistics arrangement, uploading or making e-submissions of customers’ financial reports and compliance documents and media placements. Cre8 Enterprise Limited is based in Hong Kong.

