Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, iA Financial set a $119.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.32.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.47 and a 200-day moving average of $120.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 37.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 587,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after buying an additional 83,966 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,443,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,788,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 33.4% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 42.8% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 165,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after acquiring an additional 49,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

